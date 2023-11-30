The Detroit Red Wings (11-7-3) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13), who have +180 odds, on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX.

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends

In 12 of 21 matches this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.

The Red Wings are 2-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Blackhawks have been listed as the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

Detroit has never played a game this season shorter than -225 moneyline odds.

Chicago has 11 games this season playing as an underdog by +180 or longer, and is 5-6 in those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.60 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 3.00 8 16.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 5-5 5-5-0 6.5 2.90 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.90 3.60 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

