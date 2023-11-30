On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Robby Fabbri going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

  • In five of nine games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 38.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 73 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:49 Home W 5-4
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-3
10/12/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:44 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

