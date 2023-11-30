The Detroit Red Wings, Robby Fabbri among them, play the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Little Caesars Arena. Does a wager on Fabbri intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robby Fabbri vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Fabbri has averaged 8:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Fabbri has a goal in five of nine contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of nine games this year, Fabbri has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In two of nine contests this year, Fabbri has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Fabbri's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Fabbri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 73 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 1 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.