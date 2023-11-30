Thursday's game at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Wright State Raiders (4-2) going head to head against the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on November 30. Our computer prediction projects a 76-69 victory for Wright State, who are favored by our model.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Raiders secured an 89-78 victory against Marshall.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 76, IUPUI 69

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Raiders claimed their best win of the season, an 89-78 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in our computer rankings.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 233) on November 27

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 311) on November 18

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

16.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20) Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG% Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25) Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders have a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 74.8 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and are giving up 69.3 per contest to rank 272nd in college basketball.

