The Wright State Raiders (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Wright State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars average 6.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).

IUPUI has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.

The Raiders score 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars allow (82.2).

Wright State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 82.2 points.

IUPUI has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

This year the Raiders are shooting 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars concede.

The Jaguars' 37.7 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Raiders have conceded.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20) Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG% Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)

Wright State Schedule