How to Watch the Wright State vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Wright State Raiders (4-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Wright State vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars average 6.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Raiders give up (69.3).
- IUPUI has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 69.3 points.
- The Raiders score 7.4 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Jaguars allow (82.2).
- Wright State has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 82.2 points.
- IUPUI has a 1-1 record when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- This year the Raiders are shooting 44.3% from the field, only 1.4% lower than the Jaguars concede.
- The Jaguars' 37.7 shooting percentage is 5.9 lower than the Raiders have conceded.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 16 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.5 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)
- Layne Ferrell: 11.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)
- Rachel Loobie: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 50 FG%
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.6 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)
- Cara VanKempen: 8.5 PTS, 62.1 FG%, 57.9 3PT% (11-for-19)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Indiana State
|W 72-63
|Hulman Center
|11/20/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|W 82-45
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/27/2023
|Marshall
|W 89-78
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|11/30/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
