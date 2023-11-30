Thursday's contest between the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) and the Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 64-61 based on our computer prediction, with Detroit Mercy coming out on top. Game time is at 6:30 PM on November 30.

The Penguins lost their last matchup 74-70 against Northern Arizona on Saturday.

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 64, Youngstown State 61

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins defeated the Xavier Musketeers in a 55-41 win on November 8. It was their best victory of the season.

Youngstown State has one loss to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Youngstown State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.2 PTS, 66.0 FG%

11.2 PTS, 66.0 FG% Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

9.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Paige Shy: 9.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9.0 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Malia Magestro: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Dena Jarrells: 8.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins are being outscored by 2.2 points per game with a -13 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (296th in college basketball) and allow 59.7 per outing (113th in college basketball).

