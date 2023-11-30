How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (66) than the Penguins allow (59.7).
- Detroit Mercy is 4-1 when it scores more than 59.7 points.
- Youngstown State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.
- The 57.5 points per game the Penguins score are 8.8 fewer points than the Titans allow (66.3).
- Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.
- The Penguins shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Titans concede defensively.
- The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.
Youngstown State Leaders
- Emily Saunders: 11.2 PTS, 66 FG%
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Paige Shy: 9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
- Malia Magestro: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Dena Jarrells: 8.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 94-40
|WVU Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Rhode Island
|L 63-50
|Orleans Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 74-70
|Orleans Arena
|11/30/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|12/6/2023
|Akron
|-
|Beeghly Center
