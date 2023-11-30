The Youngstown State Penguins (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Beeghly Center.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans put up 6.3 more points per game (66) than the Penguins allow (59.7).

Detroit Mercy is 4-1 when it scores more than 59.7 points.

Youngstown State is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66 points.

The 57.5 points per game the Penguins score are 8.8 fewer points than the Titans allow (66.3).

Youngstown State is 1-1 when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Detroit Mercy has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.5 points.

The Penguins shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than the Titans concede defensively.

The Titans shoot 43.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Penguins concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.2 PTS, 66 FG%

11.2 PTS, 66 FG% Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

9.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Paige Shy: 9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Malia Magestro: 7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

7.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 27.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Dena Jarrells: 8.3 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Youngstown State Schedule