On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Adam Boqvist going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Boqvist has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 15:51 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:45 Away L 5-2 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

