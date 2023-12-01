The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Texier's shooting percentage is 12.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:30 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:32 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:05 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:05 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:53 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.