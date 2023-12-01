How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ottawa Senators (8-9) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4) on Friday, with both squads coming off a loss in their last game.
You can turn on ESPN+ and BSOH to watch as the Senators and the Blue Jackets meet.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Senators Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 82 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 29th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets' 69 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Boone Jenner
|24
|11
|5
|16
|8
|11
|56.6%
|Zachary Werenski
|22
|1
|15
|16
|7
|11
|-
|Ivan Provorov
|24
|2
|12
|14
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|22
|7
|6
|13
|4
|13
|18.8%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|24
|3
|8
|11
|10
|7
|0%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have conceded 59 total goals (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Senators' 59 total goals (3.5 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|17
|5
|17
|22
|19
|10
|49%
|Mathieu Joseph
|17
|4
|12
|16
|6
|11
|38.9%
|Brady Tkachuk
|17
|10
|5
|15
|10
|11
|50%
|Claude Giroux
|17
|5
|10
|15
|8
|7
|60.2%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|17
|3
|10
|13
|6
|2
|66.7%
