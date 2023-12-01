The Ottawa Senators (8-9) have -145 moneyline odds to win when they go on the road in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-13-4), who have +120 moneyline odds, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 12 of 17 games this season.

The Senators are 5-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 20 games this season, with six upset wins (30.0%).

Ottawa is 3-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter (60.0% win percentage).

Columbus has 17 games this season playing as the underdog by +120 or longer, and is 6-11 in those contests.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 4-4-2 6.8 3.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.2 3.5 7 17.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 7-3 5-4-1 6.6 3.1 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 3.1 3 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

