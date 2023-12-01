Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Senators on December 1, 2023
Player props are listed for Tim Stutzle and Zachary Werenski, among others, when the Ottawa Senators visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Werenski's 16 points are important for Columbus. He has put up one goal and 15 assists in 22 games.
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|4
|4
|2
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Boone Jenner is a top offensive contributor for Columbus with 16 total points this season. He has scored 11 goals and added five assists in 24 games.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|2
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Ivan Provorov has scored two goals on the season, chipping in 12 assists.
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|Nov. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Stuetzle has been a major player for Ottawa this season, with 22 points in 17 games.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 16
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
Mathieu Joseph Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Mathieu Joseph is another of Ottawa's most productive contributors through 17 games, with four goals and 12 assists.
Joseph Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
