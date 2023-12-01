Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Boone Jenner a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Jenner stats and insights
- Jenner has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Senators yet this season.
- Jenner has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- Jenner averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Jenner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
