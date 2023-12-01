Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Brown County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Brown County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whiteoak at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
