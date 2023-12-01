Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Champaign County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Champaign County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Champaign County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Liberty-Salem High School at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Urbana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
