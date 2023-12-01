The Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) battle the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 45.8 points per game are 20.2 fewer points than the 66 the Bearcats allow.
  • The 63.5 points per game the Bearcats average are just 2.8 more points than the Tigers give up (60.7).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 60.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • Tennessee State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Bearcats are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (40.7%).
  • The Tigers' 31 shooting percentage is 8.6 lower than the Bearcats have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

  • Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%
  • Mya Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • A'riel Jackson: 8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Cincinnati Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Colorado L 77-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 NC State L 79-45 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Kentucky W 65-41 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
12/1/2023 Tennessee State - Fifth Third Arena
12/10/2023 Xavier - Fifth Third Arena
12/13/2023 Howard - Fifth Third Arena

