The Tennessee State Tigers (2-4) battle the Cincinnati Bearcats (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It starts at 6:00 PM ET.

Cincinnati Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 45.8 points per game are 20.2 fewer points than the 66 the Bearcats allow.

The 63.5 points per game the Bearcats average are just 2.8 more points than the Tigers give up (60.7).

When Cincinnati scores more than 60.7 points, it is 3-0.

Tennessee State is 2-2 when allowing fewer than 63.5 points.

The Bearcats are making 36.9% of their shots from the field, 3.8% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (40.7%).

The Tigers' 31 shooting percentage is 8.6 lower than the Bearcats have given up.

Cincinnati Leaders

Jillian Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 50 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Destiny Thomas: 6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

6.8 PTS, 57.1 FG% Mya Jackson: 10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) A'riel Jackson: 8 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

