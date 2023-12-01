Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Columbiana County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbiana County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Salem at Heartland Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lisbon, OH

Lisbon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Reserve High School - Berlin Center at David Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lisbon, OH

Lisbon, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

East Liverpool High School at Beaver Falls Area High School