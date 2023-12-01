Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Brooklyn High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1

6:45 PM ET on December 1 Location: Brooklyn, OH

Brooklyn, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Firelands High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Oberlin, OH

Oberlin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shaw High School at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH Conference: Lake Erie League

Lake Erie League How to Stream: Watch Here

John Adams High School at North Royalton High School