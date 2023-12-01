Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brooklyn High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Brooklyn, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Firelands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Oberlin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shaw High School at Garfield Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Garfield Heights, OH
- Conference: Lake Erie League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Adams High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
