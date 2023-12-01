Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Darke County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Celina Senior High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington High School at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
