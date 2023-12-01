Friday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) and the Dayton Flyers (4-3) clashing at UD Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-61 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Flyers enter this contest on the heels of a 74-63 win over Wichita State on Saturday.

Dayton vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

Dayton vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 74, Dayton 61

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Flyers beat the Wichita State Shockers on November 25 by a score of 74-63.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Dayton is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories, but also tied for the 21st-most defeats.

Dayton 2023-24 Best Wins

74-63 over Wichita State (No. 228) on November 25

75-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 268) on November 20

75-54 over Stetson (No. 311) on November 24

91-73 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 332) on November 12

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%

10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG% Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.6 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.7 per outing (311th in college basketball).

