The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers give up to opponents.
  • Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
  • The Flyers average 70.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 62.3 the Boilermakers give up.
  • When Dayton puts up more than 62.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • Purdue has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
  • This season the Flyers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers concede.
  • The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

  • Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%
  • Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%
  • Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
  • Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%

Dayton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 SIU-Edwardsville W 75-74 UD Arena
11/24/2023 Stetson W 75-54 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Wichita State W 74-63 Ocean Center
12/1/2023 Purdue - UD Arena
12/5/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/9/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall

