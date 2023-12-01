How to Watch the Dayton vs. Purdue Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers give up to opponents.
- Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Flyers average 70.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 62.3 the Boilermakers give up.
- When Dayton puts up more than 62.3 points, it is 4-0.
- Purdue has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
- This season the Flyers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers concede.
- The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Dayton Leaders
- Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%
- Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%
- Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
- Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 75-74
|UD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Stetson
|W 75-54
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Wichita State
|W 74-63
|Ocean Center
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|-
|UD Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
