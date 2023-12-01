The Dayton Flyers (4-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton vs. Purdue Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 72.7 the Flyers give up to opponents.

Dayton has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.8 points.

The Flyers average 70.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 62.3 the Boilermakers give up.

When Dayton puts up more than 62.3 points, it is 4-0.

Purdue has a 3-2 record when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.

This season the Flyers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Boilermakers concede.

The Boilermakers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Flyers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%

10 PTS, 12 REB, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG% Mariah Perez: 10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG%

10.1 PTS, 8 REB, 1.3 BLK, 51 FG% Ivy Wolf: 12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

12.9 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Destiny Bohanon: 11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 34.8 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Schedule