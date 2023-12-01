Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Ottawa Senators on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gudbranson stats and insights
- In two of 24 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Senators.
- Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
- Gudbranson averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:15
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|26:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.