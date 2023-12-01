If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Linden McKinley at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Gahanna Lincoln High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Jonathan Alder at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington High School at St. Charles Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Tri-Valley at St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Canfield at New Albany High School