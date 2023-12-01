Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Greene County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cedarville High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Springfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairborn at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Riverside, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
