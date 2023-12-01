If you live in Greene County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yellow Springs High School at Graham Local High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Saint Paris, OH

Saint Paris, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedarville High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairborn at Stebbins High School