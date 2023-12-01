Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Hardin County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Hardin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kenton High School at Benjamin Logan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bellefontaine, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
