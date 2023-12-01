Ivan Provorov will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. Does a wager on Provorov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ivan Provorov vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH

ESPN+ and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Provorov Season Stats Insights

Provorov has averaged 23:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Provorov has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 24 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Provorov has registered a point in a game 13 times this year out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In 11 of 24 games this year, Provorov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Provorov has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Provorov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Provorov Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 24 Games 3 14 Points 0 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.