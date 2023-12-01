Will Johnny Gaudreau Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Johnny Gaudreau to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Gaudreau stats and insights
- In three of 24 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Gaudreau recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:56
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:54
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
