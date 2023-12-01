If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jonathan Alder at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

London High School at Indian Lake

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lewistown, OH

Lewistown, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Bethel Tate