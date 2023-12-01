Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
Can we expect Mathieu Olivier scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- Olivier is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- Olivier has no points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.5 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Olivier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|8:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|9:33
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|12:00
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:10
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:39
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
