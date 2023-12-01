Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Paulding County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Continental High School at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.