High school basketball is happening today in Perry County, Ohio, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crooksville High School at Waterford

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 1
  • Location: Waterford, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.