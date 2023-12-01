Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Scioto County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Webster at Ironton High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1

5:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Ironton, OH

Ironton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley High School at Greenup County High School