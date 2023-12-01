Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Scioto County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Webster at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Greenup County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Greenup, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
