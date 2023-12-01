Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eastwood at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Rossford, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego at North Baltimore
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: North Baltimore, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
