How to Watch Xavier vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
- Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.
- The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 272nd.
- The Musketeers' 77.1 points per game are 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.
- Xavier has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 49 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|L 78-76
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Cintas Center
