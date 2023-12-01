The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (35.3%).
  • Xavier is 4-3 when it shoots better than 35.3% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 272nd.
  • The Musketeers' 77.1 points per game are 28.1 more points than the 49 the Cougars give up.
  • Xavier has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 49 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center

