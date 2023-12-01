The Houston Cougars (7-0) will try to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Xavier matchup.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Houston Betting Trends

Xavier has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Musketeers have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Houston is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Cougars games have hit the over just once this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.