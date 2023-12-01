Friday's contest that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 69, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-3.2)

Houston (-3.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

Xavier is 3-3-0 against the spread, while Houston's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Musketeers have hit the over in three games, while Cougars games have gone over one time.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per outing (129th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 122nd in the country. Its opponents record 34.7 per outing.

Xavier makes 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (238th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make while shooting 27.1% from deep.

The Musketeers' 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 206th in college basketball, and the 82.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 59th in college basketball.

Xavier forces 13.0 turnovers per game (127th in college basketball) while committing 12.0 (190th in college basketball action).

