Friday's contest that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Houston. The over/under is currently listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -375, Xavier +300

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Pick ATS: Xavier (+7.5)



Xavier (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 3-3-0 ATS record. The Cougars have a 1-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 77.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) while giving up 68.3 per outing (129th in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Xavier ranks 122nd in college basketball at 34.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Xavier hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) at a 31.4% rate (240th in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 its opponents make, shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Xavier and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Musketeers commit 12 per game (190th in college basketball) and force 13 (126th in college basketball).

