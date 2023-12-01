Friday's game that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Houston. The over/under has been set at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)



Xavier (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 3-3-0. The Cougars are 1-6-0 and the Musketeers are 3-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (141st in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (127th in college basketball).

Xavier pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball), compared to the 34.7 of its opponents.

Xavier connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6. It shoots 31.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.1%.

Xavier forces 13 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 12 (191st in college basketball).

