Friday's game that pits the No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on December 1.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup versus Houston. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to come in below that total.

Xavier vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Line: Houston -8.5

Point Total: 138.5

Moneyline (To Win): Houston -450, Xavier +320

Xavier vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 70, Xavier 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Houston

Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)



Xavier (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (138.5)



Houston has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Xavier, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Cougars have a 1-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 153.4 points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game, with a +62 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (142nd in college basketball) and allow 68.3 per outing (127th in college basketball).

The 34.9 rebounds per game Xavier accumulates rank 120th in the country. Their opponents collect 34.7.

Xavier knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (266th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Xavier has committed 12 turnovers per game (191st in college basketball) while forcing 13 (124th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.