Friday's game features the Temple Owls (2-4) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-6) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-57 win for heavily favored Temple according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 1.

The Musketeers dropped their most recent outing 58-57 against Miami (OH) on Monday.

Xavier vs. Temple Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Xavier vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 70, Xavier 57

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers haven't beaten a single Division 1 team this season.

Xavier has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

The Musketeers have three losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Xavier has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.9 FG%

11.3 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 51.9 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 15.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

15.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.0 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.3 FG% Kaysia Woods: 8.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

8.7 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Lika Kvirkvelia: 1.8 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 52.7 points per game (335th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a -70 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

