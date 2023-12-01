Xavier vs. Houston December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (2-2) will meet the Houston Cougars (5-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available via Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Houston Players to Watch
- Desmond Claude: 17.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quincy Olivari: 12.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 12.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 5.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Dailyn Swain: 7.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Xavier vs. Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|Houston AVG
|Houston Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|74.9
|98th
|292nd
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|57.5
|2nd
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.4
|11th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|1st
|19.1
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
