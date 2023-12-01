The No. 6 Houston Cougars (7-0) are favored (-7.5) to continue a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 138.5 points.

Xavier vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

The average over/under for Xavier's matchups this season is 145.4, 6.9 more points than this game's total.

Xavier is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Xavier was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Musketeers have played as an underdog of +300 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Xavier has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.

Xavier vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 1 14.3% 76.3 153.4 49 117.3 132.8 Xavier 5 83.3% 77.1 153.4 68.3 117.3 147.7

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers score 28.1 more points per game (77.1) than the Cougars allow (49).

Xavier is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when it scores more than 49 points.

Xavier vs. Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 4-3-0 4-3 1-6-0 Xavier 3-3-0 1-0 3-3-0

Xavier vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Xavier 16-2 Home Record 15-2 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

