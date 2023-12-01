Will Zachary Werenski Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 1?
In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Zachary Werenski to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Werenski stats and insights
- Werenski has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Senators.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Werenski averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.
Senators defensive stats
- On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 59 goals in total (3.5 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Werenski recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|23:07
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|0
|4
|20:10
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|25:40
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|24:23
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Blue Jackets vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSOH
