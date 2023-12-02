The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ben Chiarot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Chiarot stats and insights

  • In two of 22 games this season, Chiarot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
  • Chiarot averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Chiarot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:35 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:23 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:19 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:57 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:18 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 23:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:26 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

