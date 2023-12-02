Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 86-61 and heavily favors Iowa to take home the win. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.

The Falcons' last outing on Monday ended in a 68-66 win over Duquesne.

Bowling Green vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1

Bowling Green vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Falcons took home the 68-66 win at home on November 27.

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 110) on November 27

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 113) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 151) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 279) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 306) on November 18

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game (posting 70.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and giving up 66.8 per contest, 233rd in college basketball) and have a +21 scoring differential.

