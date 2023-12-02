The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) square off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • This season, the Falcons have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
  • Bowling Green has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Falcons sit at 135th.
  • The 72 points per game the Falcons record are just 1.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (70.9).
  • Bowling Green is 3-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Bowling Green averaged 1.7 more points per game (76.8) than it did in road games (75.1).
  • Defensively the Falcons were better at home last season, ceding 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
  • Bowling Green sunk 6.9 threes per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Kentucky L 72-65 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 Lipscomb W 82-61 Place Bell Arena
11/26/2023 Canisius W 77-73 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena
12/10/2023 Ohio Dominican - Stroh Center
12/16/2023 UMKC - Stroh Center

