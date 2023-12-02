The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) square off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.

Bowling Green has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Falcons sit at 135th.

The 72 points per game the Falcons record are just 1.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (70.9).

Bowling Green is 3-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Bowling Green averaged 1.7 more points per game (76.8) than it did in road games (75.1).

Defensively the Falcons were better at home last season, ceding 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.

Bowling Green sunk 6.9 threes per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule