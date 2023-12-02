How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) square off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Delaware vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bellarmine vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Screaming Eagles' opponents have made.
- Bowling Green has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Falcons sit at 135th.
- The 72 points per game the Falcons record are just 1.1 more points than the Screaming Eagles give up (70.9).
- Bowling Green is 3-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Bowling Green averaged 1.7 more points per game (76.8) than it did in road games (75.1).
- Defensively the Falcons were better at home last season, ceding 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- Bowling Green sunk 6.9 threes per game, which was 0.7 fewer than it averaged in away games (7.6). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 34.6% at home and 33.5% in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|L 72-65
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 82-61
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|W 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Stroh Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.