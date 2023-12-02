The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) play the Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-5.5) 143.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-5.5) 143.5 -220 +176 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Bowling Green has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Falcons have hit the over twice.

Southern Indiana has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

Screaming Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.