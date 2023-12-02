Saturday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-6) matching up at Screaming Eagles Arena (on December 2) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Bowling Green.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Southern Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-6.1)

Bowling Green (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Southern Indiana has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Bowling Green is 3-2-0. The Screaming Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Falcons games have gone over two times.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game, 235th in college basketball, and are allowing 69.7 per contest to rank 154th in college basketball.

Bowling Green wins the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. It records 34.4 rebounds per game, 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.0.

Bowling Green connects on 7.0 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) at a 31.2% rate (250th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Bowling Green forces 10.6 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (146th in college basketball).

