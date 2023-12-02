Two streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Bowling Green vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 70.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Iowa is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.

The Hawkeyes score 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons allow (66.8).

When Iowa totals more than 66.8 points, it is 7-0.

Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).

The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)

13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23) Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%

8.7 PTS, 61 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Schedule