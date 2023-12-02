How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Two streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Bowling Green vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Falcons score an average of 70.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
- Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Iowa is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons allow (66.8).
- When Iowa totals more than 66.8 points, it is 7-0.
- Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).
- The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
- Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mercer
|W 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Lehigh
|W 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/27/2023
|Duquesne
|W 68-66
|Stroh Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/19/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Stroh Center
