Two streaking squads meet when the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) host the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET. The Hawkeyes are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Falcons, who have won four in a row.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
Bowling Green vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Falcons score an average of 70.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • Bowling Green has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.
  • Iowa is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 70.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 23.5 more points per game (90.3) than the Falcons allow (66.8).
  • When Iowa totals more than 66.8 points, it is 7-0.
  • Bowling Green has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Falcons concede to opponents (40%).
  • The Falcons shoot 45.1% from the field, 7.7% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Lexi Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
  • Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
  • Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%
  • Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

Bowling Green Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Mercer W 59-38 Enmarket Arena
11/23/2023 Lehigh W 85-73 Enmarket Arena
11/27/2023 Duquesne W 68-66 Stroh Center
12/2/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/19/2023 South Carolina - Stroh Center

