Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) will face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bowling Green Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Top Players (2022-23)
- Leon Ayers III: 16.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Samari Curtis: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 9.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kaden Metheny: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 12.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Tillmon: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 9.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|76.0
|74th
|293rd
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|78.5
|351st
|30th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|12th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|7.2
|200th
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.